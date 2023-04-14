Wintershall Dea given go ahead to commence drilling ops with Transocean rig

LONDON, UK, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has given Wintershall Dea consent for exploration drilling in the Norwegian Sea, using a semi-submersible rig owned by Transocean.
The German oil and gas company has received permission from the Norwegian offshore safety regulator to drill in block 6507/4 of the Norwegian Sea. The Adriana and Sabina prospects fall within the production licence 211 CS, which was awarded to the company on 14 November 2022 and runs until 2 February 2032.
The license is 40% owned by Wintershall Dea, which acts as its operator alongside partners Petoro (35%), Aker BP (15%) and Sval Energi (10%).
The consent provides for the drilling and plugging of the appraisal well, which sits at a depth of around 446 metres below sea level and comprises the Adriana main well 6507/4-4 S and the Sabina sidetrack 6507/4-4 A. The works will be carried out using the Transocean Norge rig, which secured a 17-well contract in September 2022.
The contract was awarded following an exclusive partnership with Transocean, allowing the Transocean Norge rig to be used by oil and gas companies Wintershall Dea and OMV to drill all firm and additional potential wells in the period from 2023–2027. Day rates have been set at USD 350,000–430,000, while the rig recently received a single-well extension with Wintershall Dea.
The sixth-generation Moss Maritime CS60 semi-submersible Transocean Norge rig was constructed at Jurong Shipyard in Singapore. It can accommodate 150 people, and has a maximum drilling depth of 40,000 feet.
German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.
