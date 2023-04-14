State Energy Office to hold public hearing on Weatherization Assistance Program annual state plan

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality State Energy Office will hold a public hearing April 27 and accept public comments on the Weatherization Assistance Program’s annual state plan. Members of the public are invited to attend in person or online.

The Weatherization Assistance Program serves low-income and disadvantaged communities across the state by helping North Carolinians save energy, reduce their utility bills, and stay safe in their homes.

In addition to the annual state plan, members of the public will also be able comment on the associated regulatory impact analysis and the accompanying revised Training & Technical Assistance Plan, Health & Safety Plan and Weatherization Installation Standard Work Specifications proposed for adoption.

The public is invited to comment in-person at the April 27 hearing in the first-floor training room at the DEQ Greene Square building. Sign up will be available upon arrival. The hearing officer may limit the length of oral presentations to accommodate the total number of speakers.

Event: Public hearing on the Weatherization Assistance Program’s annual state plan.

When: 1 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023

Where: First-floor training room, Greene Square building

217 W. Jones St., Raleigh, NC 27603

Members of the public can also listen to the meeting online or by phone.

Link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m3745fbac54e5cd5bcfcaec6e1d6eaf5d

Meeting Number: 2425 391 4344

Password: NCWAP (62927 from phones and video systems)

Join by Telephone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

Access Code: 2425 391 4344

Public comment can also be provided by mail to the State Energy Office, 1613 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1613, or via email to seo.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov. For email comments, please type “Annual State Plan” in subject line.

The public comment period is open beginning April 14, 2023, through April 27, 2023. To be included in the hearing record, all comments must be postmarked, emailed, or received by the State Energy Office (if delivered in person) no later than April 27, 2023

Copies of the proposed plan may be downloaded at the following address: https://deq.nc.gov/energy-climate/state-energy-office/weatherization-assistance-program. Copies of the proposal may also be reviewed at the regional offices of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality located at the following cities:

Asheville (828) 296-4500

Fayetteville (910) 433-3300

Mooresville (704) 663-1699

Raleigh (919) 791-4200

Washington (252) 946-6481

Wilmington (910) 796-7215

Winston-Salem (336) 776-9800

For more information, contact Matthew Davis at (919) 397-9788.