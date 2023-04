FLUSHING, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Sir Gary Kong announced today a major Flushing event will be taking place on 4/15/23. One of the it's major presenters is Dr. Tao Li, chief director of the U.S. Times Outstanding Chinese Americans of the Year Awards Ceremony, and the president of Dr. Tao Li International Conservatory of Music and Global Talent Show. She has accumulated rich experience and professional resources. Invited by the event organizers, Chairman Dongsheng Jia, Weixiang Pan and Shuguo Fan, Dr. Tao Li served as the chief director of the first Awards Ceremony! She strives to create a high-level, groundbreaking, historic and influential awards ceremony.This event received strong support from elites from all walks of life in the United States. It is a great honor to invite the Famous International Detective Dr. Henry Chang-Yu Lee, the sixth Asian adviser to the White House Charles P. Wang, and other well-known American entrepreneurs, educators, artists, politicians, business circles, media, and other elites from to gather on 4/15 at the Royal Queen Restaurant in Flushing to present awards to the award-winning elites, and all to share together this glorious moment at this grand event together in unity.