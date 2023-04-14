FLUSHING, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sir Gary Kong announced today a major Flushing event will be taking place on 4/15/23. One of the it's major presenters is Dr. Tao Li, chief director of the U.S. Times Outstanding Chinese Americans of the Year Awards Ceremony, and the president of Dr. Tao Li International Conservatory of Music and Global Talent Show. She has accumulated rich experience and professional resources. Invited by the event organizers, Chairman Dongsheng Jia, Weixiang Pan and Shuguo Fan, Dr. Tao Li served as the chief director of the first Awards Ceremony! She strives to create a high-level, groundbreaking, historic and influential awards ceremony.
This event received strong support from elites from all walks of life in the United States. It is a great honor to invite the Famous International Detective Dr. Henry Chang-Yu Lee, the sixth Asian adviser to the White House Charles P. Wang, and other well-known American entrepreneurs, educators, artists, politicians, business circles, media, and other elites from to gather on 4/15 at the Royal Queen Restaurant in Flushing to present awards to the award-winning elites, and all to share together this glorious moment at this grand event together in unity.
Michael Jacobson
Madison Avenue Agency
+1 917-992-2525 email us here
You just read:
U.S. Times Outstanding Chinese Americans of the Year Awards Ceremony
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Michael Jacobson
Madison Avenue Agency
+1 917-992-2525
email us here