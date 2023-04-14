F&G online fur auction now live, ends April 24

Furs, whole carcasses, antlers, skulls, and other items are up for grabs. All items were either found, seized as evidence, or salvaged. All carcasses are unfit for human consumption and sold for use of non-edible portions only. Antlers are sold as small bundles by weight or as single sets attached to skull plates.

Potential buyers must provide a valid email and credit card for bidding approval. A 10 percent buyer’s premium will be added to each sale. Sales tax will be assessed against all sales unless the buyer provides a Sales Tax Resale or Exemption Certificate.

A Taxidermist-Furbuyer license is required to purchase raw skins or parts of bear, mountain lion or wolf, or any raw furbearer hide, skin, or pelt. Resident licenses are $40 for one year, and nonresident licenses are $187. The license can be purchased at any Idaho Fish and Game office prior to the auction.

Nonresident purchasers should be aware that their state may not allow import of the hides or parts of bear, mountain lion, bobcat, or otter. Be sure to check state regulations before purchasing these items.

A person who has killed an animal illegally and that animal has been confiscated and put up for sale at the auction, may not buy that animal or any part of it at the auction. Nor may another person buy the animal or any part of it on their behalf. A violation would be considered an illegal purchase of wildlife.

Winning bidders can pick up items at Idaho Fish and Game’s regional office in Salmon at 99 Highway 93 North. Pick up dates and times are Tuesday, April 25 through Friday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. Arrangements must be made 24 hours prior to pick up. Shipping is not available.

For more information, visit www.wearswest.com or call the Fish and Game in Salmon at 208-756-2271.