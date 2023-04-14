NOBLE's Top Cops Gather at 2023 William R. Bracey CEO Symposium to Talk About Prevailing Issues in Policing

Alexandria, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), an organization at the forefront of providing solutions to both law enforcement and communities, is excited to bring its 2023 William R. Bracey CEO Symposium, April 14-15, 2023, to Detroit, Michigan, at the Marriott Renaissance Center. The CEO Symposium is an international gathering of over 300 law enforcement CEOs that represent cities and communities across the nation and world.

The CEO symposium will showcase leading law enforcement executives at the federal, state, and local levels and focuses on executive leadership training. This year's symposium, with the theme "Stronger Together: Reducing and Preventing Crime Through Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations," brings a distinguished lineup of law enforcement leaders and experts, such as Steve Dettelbach, ATF director and Paul Abbate, FBI deputy director.

Elected officials, law enforcement leaders, community advocates and Michigan's own Governor Gretchen E. Whitmer and Detroit Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison will provide remarks and participate in panel discussions on mass shooting, mental health best practices, managing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, emerging technologies and increasing women in law enforcement.

Additionally, Friday, April 14, 2023, at 12:15 p.m. the symposium will feature "Table Talk: NOBLE's Top Cops," a panel discussion with some of the nation's leading law enforcement professionals addressing contemporary issues in policing, hiring and recruiting; diversity, equity and inclusion; community engagement; and the role of partnerships and collaborations in enhancing the mission of policing.

With moderator Brenda Goss Andrews, NOBLE's national president and a former Detroit Police Department deputy chief, the panel will consist of the following participants:

Sheree Briscoe, Deputy Commissioner, Baltimore Police Department

Tirrell D. Stevenson, Executive Assistant Administrator/Director, Law Enforcement/Federal Air Marshal Service

Troy Finner, Chief of Police, Houston Police Department

Mirtha V. Ramos, Chief of Police, DeKalb County Police Department

Raphael "Ray" Washington, Sheriff, Wayne County Sheriff's Office

Rob Wilcox, Senior Legal Director, Everytown for Gun Safety

"It is just April, and we have already experienced countless public safety crises in 2023. This type of conversation is necessary to help us bring to light our shared concerns and best practices around protecting our communities, making sure our departments reflect the diversity of our communities and how we partner with our communities and stakeholders to do our work effectively," said NOBLE National President Brenda Goss Andrews.

For additional information about signature events, workshops and keynote speakers at the CEO Symposium, see the itinerary and view President Brenda Goss Andrews message.

About the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives

Since 1976, The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) has served as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to justice by action. NOBLE represents approximately 4,000 members internationally, who are primarily African American chief executive officers of law enforcement agencies at federal, state, county, and municipal levels, other law enforcement administrators, and criminal justice practitioners. For more information, visit www.NOBLENational.org and follow on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter.

