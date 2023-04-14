DATO' SRI Charles Hwang: The Only Chinese Feng Shui Master in the Malaysian Royal Genealogy Book of Records, Becomes Global Cultural Ambassador for Feng Shui

DATO’ SRI Charles Hwang is a renowned geomancer and Feng Shui master whose family has a long and distinguished history of practicing Feng Shui. He has made significant contributions to Malaysia and beyond, including being awarded the title of "DATO’ SRI" by the Sultan of Pahang of Malaysia and being the only Chinese Feng Shui master in the Malaysian Royal Genealogy Book of Records. DATO’ SRI Charles Hwang’s father Hwang Ching Chyuan founded the Tian Xin Ju Geomancy Centre, providing customized Feng Shui services to individuals, families, and businesses. DATO’ SRI Charles Hwang believes that Feng Shui is an essential tool for achieving success, happiness, and prosperity, and he aims to spread the culture of Feng Shui worldwide. DATO’ SRI Charles Hwang 's contributions have cemented his place in the history of Feng Shui in Malaysia and beyond, and he is a cultural icon and an inspiration to many.

DATO’ SRI Charles Hwang is a well-known geomancer and Feng Shui master who has made significant contributions to Malaysia and beyond. DATO’ SRI Charles Hwang 's family has spent 4 generation in Malaysia and has a long and distinguished history of practicing Feng Shui. His ancestor Li Xiuchen was one of the Imperial Board of Astronomy in Qing dynasty in China, and the knowledge of Feng Shui has been passed down through his family for generations.

DATO’ SRI Charles Hwang's Impressive Contributions

DATO’ SRI Charles Hwang 's contributions to the field of Feng Shui have been widely recognized in Malaysia and beyond. He was awarded the title of "DATO’ SRI" by the Sultan of Pahang of Malaysia for his contributions to the country, and he is the only Chinese Feng Shui master in the Malaysian Royal Genealogy Book of Records.

Besides, he is also HONORARY VISITING PROFESSOR at Nation of Hawaii University 2022, PRESIDENT for VIENNA INTERNATIONAL ECONOMICS DIPLOMACY ALLIANCE ABSL Malaysia chapter, PRESIDENT of international private board GSH Malaysia chapter, INTERNATIONAL ADVISOR in METAPHYSICS and CORPORATE of many famous corporates all over the world.

The Founding of Tian Xin Ju Geomancy Centre

DATO’ SRI Charles Hwang is also a successful businessman who has achieved great success in various fields. He believes that Feng Shui plays a crucial role in achieving success, which led him and his father to found the Tian Xin Ju Geomancy Centre. The centre offers Personal & Family ZhongShengJi, Family Legacy Feng Shui Programming, International Corporate Feng Shui Strategic Planning, Cemetery Feng Shui Consultation (Yin), and Geomancy, Ancestral Hereditary Fengshui Consultation (Yang) services.

Through the centre, DATO’ SRI Charles Hwang has been able to provide customized Feng Shui services to individuals, families, and businesses, enabling them to achieve greater success. Charles believes that Feng Shui is an essential tool for individuals and businesses who want to achieve their goals and improve their lives. It is worth mentioning that DATO’ SRI Charles Hwang provided Feng Shui services to members of the Malaysian royal family, and he was also invited by Shaanxi Cultural Soft Power Research Institute to influence the global Chinese back to China to feel the charm of Feng Shui. His clients cover five continents and nearly 20 countries, including Sixth Ancestor Zen Academy in China, West African Development Bank of Guinea, Cambodia Navy, Malaysian Satellite Company, Korean developer and many others.

(Taken in March 2019, Huaiji, Guangzhou, China,Sixth Ancestor Zen Academy)

Future Plans with a Higher Calling-Cultural Ambassador Spreading the Art of Feng Shui Worldwide

As the global pandemic comes to an end, DATO’ SRI Charles Hwang and his team of apprentices are preparing to spread the culture of Feng Shui to a global audience. They aim to help more individuals, companies, and countries benefit from the practice of Feng Shui.

DATO’ SRI Charles Hwang believes that the practice of Feng Shui can help individuals and businesses achieve success, happiness, and prosperity. He sees a bright future for the field of Feng Shui and hopes to continue to share his knowledge and expertise with others.

"Charles Hwang is a master of Feng Shui, a cultural icon, and an inspiration to all who seek success and prosperity."

DATO’ SRI Charles Hwang 's family legacy has given him a unique perspective on Feng Shui, and his contributions have cemented his place in the history of Feng Shui in Malaysia and beyond. As the only Chinese Feng Shui master in the Malaysian Royal Genealogy Book of Records, DATO’ SRI Charles Hwang has become a cultural icon, and his achievements are an inspiration to many. He is a living embodiment of the wisdom and power of Feng Shui.

Tian Xin Ju website

https://www.txjgeomancy.com/

Tian Xin Ju Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/tianxinju

Media Contact

Tian Xin Ju Geomancy Centre

Tian Xin Ju admin

9-1, Jalan Kenari 7, Bandar Puchong Jaya

Puchong

Malaysia