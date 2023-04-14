Houston Law Firm Heim, Payne & Chorush Helps Atlas Global Technologies Win Back-to-Back-to-Back Rulings at PTAB and Federal Circuit

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of attorneys from the Houston intellectual property boutique Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, recently won three significant legal rulings in two days on behalf of Texas-based Atlas Global Technologies Inc.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) issued a 42-page decision on April 11 denying an inter partes review (IPR) petition filed by Taiwan-based SerComm Corporation, a broadband and wireless networking equipment manufacturer.

The three-judge panel rejected SerComm's requested review of 18 different claims tied to Atlas Global's U.S. Patent No. 10,020,919, which covers protection methods for wireless transmissions.

Heim, Payne & Chorush name partner Michael Heim served as lead counsel for Atlas Global. Firm partner Eric Enger and associate Wills Collier played key roles in securing the win on the ʼ919 patent.

The next day, the same three judges similarly denied a separate IPR request filed by SerComm in relation to Atlas Global's U.S. Patent No. 9,912,513, which covers a system and method for uplink orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) transmission. Mr. Enger played a pivotal role in defending the ʼ513 patent.

On the same day as the first PTAB decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that a patent infringement lawsuit filed by Heim, Payne & Chorush and Susman Godfrey on behalf of Atlas Global should remain in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

China-based TP-Link Technologies Co., also a networking products manufacturer, was sued in November 2021 over the alleged infringement of eight Atlas Global patents covering Larson wireless network transmissions. Mr. Heim was assisted by Mr. Enger and fellow firm partners Alden Harris and Blaine Larson on the venue issues.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm's work, visit www.hpcllp.com.

SOURCE Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP