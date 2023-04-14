SASE Market worth $5.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global SASE Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2023 to USD 5.9 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The growing preference for remote working practices, the increase in traffic across public clouds, and the rising dependence on data centers will drive the market. Also, the need for a unified and simplified approach to strengthen network security will drive the SASE Market.

Network as a Service segment to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

NaaS (Network-as-a-Service) is a cloud-based network management and delivery model that allows organizations to provision, manage, and monitor their network services through a centralized web-based platform. The increasing adoption of cloud computing, SDN, and network visualization are responsible for the growth of Network as a Service segment.

Large Enterprises segment to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

Many large enterprises are adopting a cloud-first strategy by migrating their applications and data to the cloud. SASE enables secure access to cloud applications and data from anywhere without compromising security. Also, Large enterprises are increasingly investing in new and the latest technologies, such as AI, ML, analytics, edge computing, and hybrid and multi-cloud technologies, to support digital transformation.

Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growth rate in SASE Market in 2023

Asia Pacific is an emerging region in the SASE Market. The governments in Asia Pacific countries are taking steps toward data security. Countries such as India, Japan, and Singapore have updated and introduced new national cybersecurity policies. With the increase in complex cyberattacks and cyberwars between enterprises and hackers, there is a rise in the need for robust cybersecurity solutions further driving the SASE Market. Also, the increase the demand for better network management, network visibility and control, and wireless communication, leading to the deployment of SASE in the region.

Key and innovative vendors in Key and innovative vendors in the SASE Market include Cisco (US), VMware (US), Fortinet (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Akamai (US), Zscaler (US), Cloudfare (US), Forcepoint (US), Check Point (US), Netskope (US), Mcafee (US), Citrix (US), Proofpoint (US), Aruba Networks (US), Juniper Networks (US), Verizon (US), SonicWall (US), Barracuda Networks, (US) Broadcom (US), Perimeter 81 (Israel), Open Systems (Switzerland), Aryaka (US), Twingate (US), Claro Enterprise Solutions (US), NordLayer, (US) Exium (US), Cato Networks (Israel), Versa Networks (US). These vendors have adopted many organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, and partnerships and collaborations, to expand their offerings and market shares in the SASE Market.

