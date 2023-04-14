South America Avocado and Avocado Derivatives Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Natural Ingredients in Various Industries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South America Avocado and Avocado Derivatives Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Category, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South America avocado and avocado derivatives market was valued at US$ 1,039.72 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1,392.88 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Organic and natural products are gaining significant popularity owing to their perceived health benefits. People in South American countries are highly concerned about their health and wellness and pay more attention to ingredients used in processed products. They are willing to pay high prices for products that are free of synthetic ingredients.

Thus, industries such as personal care, food & beverages, and pharmaceutical are incorporating plant-based ingredients such as avocado-based oil, powder, and extract into their products.

With a focus on holistic and conscious food consumption, consumers prefer products made with natural and ethically sourced ingredients. According to a study commenced by Symrise in August 2020, 43-49% of the surveyed consumers from Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia were willing to pay more for products with natural ingredients.

Avocado is a natural ingredient that has high nutritional value. It is enriched with vitamins (B, K, C, and E), potassium, carotenoids, and phytosterols. Moreover, using natural substances for cosmetics manufacturing, which have no adverse effects on the skin, is a common approach of manufacturers to attract more customers. Thus, increasing demand for natural ingredients among various end-use industries further creates a lucrative growth opportunity for the avocado and avocado derivates market.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Strategic Development Initiatives by Manufacturers

Demand from Personal Care Industry

Market Restraints

High Prices of Avocado and Availability of Substitutes of Avocado Products at Lower Costs

Market Opportunities

Rising Demand for Natural Ingredients in Various Industries

Future Trends

Popularity of Organic Avocado

