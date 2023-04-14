Acclaimed Composer Alex Wakim Releases 2nd Album Chasing Moons

New work evokes life's reflective moments juxtaposed with the phases of heavenly bodies

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alex Wakim is proud to announce the release of his highly anticipated second album, Chasing Moons, today, under the Artists Recording Collective Label. The album also features two bonus tracks that take listeners on a cinematic and musical exploration of life's recurrent pieces - the moons we all long to return to.

Inspired by the idea that we all have a moon, or a vignette of what we realized was a beautiful and pristine moment in life, Chasing Moons is an emotional experience. The album's central theme revolves around these moons and their various sightings, and it includes a mix of musical styles: Tango, Impressionistic writing, vintage-sounding Chasons, and intimate piano and vocal moments.

Chasing Moons features many incredible musicians, including the quartet, Atlys, vocalist Plain Austen (on Broadway in Diana), and Quinn Lake (member of the Wichita Symphony Orchestra). The album was mixed at Power Station by Ben Miller and mastered at Zampol Productions, ensuring the highest quality sound.

The first 12 tracks of the album take listeners on a journey of clear realizations, leading up to the climactic track, Daylight Moon (Track 5). From there, the album delves deeper into understanding what that moment was and attempting to return to it. The final track, Over An Unnamed Road, provides a satisfying conclusion to the emotional journey.

In addition to the 12 tracks, Chasing Moons also include two bonus tracks unreleased from Mr. Wakim's previous album, Dust and Ions: Track 13, The Comet From Afar, and Track 14, Sophia at the Window, featuring the poet Yara Zgheib's spoken narration.

"We all have moons we long to return to, and Chasing Moons is a tribute to these moments in our lives. I'm excited to share this emotional journey with listeners," says Alex Wakim.

Chasing Moons will be available for purchase on BandCamp, and it will also be available for streaming on Spotify and other platforms.

Alex will also be performing his multimedia adaptation of his first album, Dust and Ions on May 6th and 7th at the Alvin Ailey Citigroup Theater.

For more information on Alex Wakim and Chasing Moons, please visit alexwakim.com.

Media Contact:

Joseph Gonzales

Elkordy Global Strategies

202.365.4411

