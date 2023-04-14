New York Festivals 2023 Health Awards Announces Shortlist

The international New York Festivals Health Awards honors the world’s best healthcare advertising and celebrates creative achievement within the healthcare advertising, marketing, and communication space beyond the barriers of language and culture.
"NYF Health is proud to Shortlist this year’s impressive creative work in healthcare, wellness, and pharmaceutical emanating from some of the world’s most prominent agencies,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals Advertising Competitions. “The caliber of this year’s work was exceptionally forward-thinking and impactful. Leading edge entries from around the globe demonstrated innovation and truly impressed the NYF Health Awards Grand Jury.”
This year’s Shortlist was thoughtfully determined by the NYF Health Awards Grand Jury from Healthcare, Wellness and Pharma entries submitted from 29 countries around the globe.
2023’s Grand Jury panel selected 264 entries to advance to the trophy round. All Shortlisted entries progress to live judging rounds to determine award rank determined by the NYF Health Awards Executive Jury populated with award-winning industry experts and thought leaders. The NYF Health Awards Executive Jury is led by 2023 Executive Jury President, Adam Hessel, CCO for Ogilvy Health.
Entrants advancing to the next round utilized a wide spectrum of strategies to create engagement and deliver creative result driven work for prominent brands. Agencies employed activations, experiences and events, influencers, social video, Out-of-Home, digital marketing, technology based engagement, branded entertainment, integrated campaigns, altered reality, animation, and visual effects to position brands, engage consumers and health care professionals, and achieve market growth.
For 2023, US Agencies led the Shortlist this year with 164 entries advancing to the next round, agencies from the United Kingdom saw 25 entries move on to the next round. In addition, Germany advanced with 15 entries and Canada with 14 entries.
A global view of entries achieving Shortlist status include Spain advancing with 7 entries, Hong Kog with 6 entries, Brazil with 5, and both Australia and Colombia saw 3 entries Shortlisted. Agencies from India, The Netherlands, and Poland each saw 2 entries move to the next round. Argentina, Denmark, Honduras, Japan, Kenya, Pakistan, Singapore, and Thailand each saw a single entry advance.
The NYF Health Awards will celebrate creative work with the following new award. The New York City Award will honor advertising that captures the cutting-edge vibe of New York City.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Gayle Seminara Mandel
New York Festivals
+1 847-432-3333
email us here