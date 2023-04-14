Submit Release
Belahodoud to offer LRN ESOL Qualifications in Medina, Saudi Arabia

Belahodoud have signed a partnership agreement with UK based awarding body Learning Resource Network.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LRN CEO, Dr. Muhammad Zohaib Tariq and Belahodoud CEO Dr Ahmad Assad Khlil signed the agreement in a signing ceremony on 13th April 2023, Belahodoud will now offer LRN’s ESOL qualifications alongside their other technical and vocational qualifications.

LRN’s ESOL qualifications are available at a range of levels from A1-C2 meaning that both beginners and advanced students can certify their ability in English language. This qualification is recognised internationally, by both universities and workplaces alike.

Having a recognised English qualification can help students to become more employable and opens up opportunities to work overseas. This aligns well with Belahodoud’s training, offering accredited qualifications in a variety of topics from computer technology to flower arranging.

Dr Tariq said “LRN are feeling positive and excited for the future opportunities that working together with Belahodoud will bring for both parties.’’

Belahodoud’s CEO Dr Khlil said “This is the great opportunity for student in Medina to get British Qualification and improve their language skills.’’

