NEDA RAISES CONCERN AROUND SUBSTANCE USE AND EATING DISORDERS AS PART OF ALCOHOL AWARENESS MONTH

The National Eating Disorders Association and StartYourRecovery.org Partner to Combat Rise in Substance Use and Eating Disorders
NEDA's goal is to connect individuals and families affected with eating disorders with reliable information and resources that will get them closer to recovery.”
— Elizabet Altunkara, NEDA's Director of Education
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly 30 million Americans will suffer from an eating disorder at some point in their lives. Eating disorders are among the deadliest mental health conditions — and they become even more dangerous when combined with a substance use disorder.
Unfortunately, co-occurring eating and substance user disorders are all too common. One in five people diagnosed with an eating disorder will develop a substance use disorder in their lifetime. People with a substance use disorder are ten times more likely to have an eating disorder than the general population.
Both organizations are dedicated to supporting people in recovery. NEDA is the nation’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by eating disorders. StartYourRecovery.org is a website that provides relatable, reliable information about substance use disorders and connects thousands to treatment options across the country.
NEDA and StartYourRecovery.org are announcing their partnership on the last week of Alcohol Awareness Month. Alcohol is one of the most common substances used by those with an eating disorder: about 20% of eating disorder patients develop an alcohol use disorder.
To recognize the conclusion of Alcohol Awareness Month, NEDA and StartYourRecovery.org are sharing important information about the danger of co-occurring eating and substance use disorders through the NEDA and StartYourRecovery.org websites and through both organizations’ social media accounts. And NEDA and StartYourRecovery.org will work together year-round to connect people with life-saving resources and support to combat eating disorders and substance use disorders.
"We know that co-occurrence with substance use is a common issue that is affecting the eating disorder community,” said Elizabet Altunkara, Director of Education at NEDA. “NEDA's goal is to connect individuals and families affected with eating disorders with reliable information and resources that will get them closer to recovery. Through our partnership with StartYourRecovery.org, we are raising awareness of substance use in eating disorders and actively facilitating access to information and resources.”
“The goal of StartYourRecovery.org is to offer people a single source of relatable, reliable information that can help them seek care and start on their recovery from substance use disorders,” said Brooks Lape, co-founder of StartYourRecovery.org. “We are honored to partner with NEDA to address the co-occurrence between these mental health conditions. Through our partnership, we hope to reach even more people who are struggling and show them definitively that recovery is possible.”
For more information about eating disorders and where you can find treatment and help, please visit NEDA’s web site at: www.nationaleatingdisorders.org. If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237.
####
About the National Eating Disorders Association
The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) is the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by eating disorders. NEDA supports individuals and families affected by eating disorders, and serves as a catalyst for prevention, and access to quality care. Through our programs and services, NEDA raises awareness, builds communities of support and recovery, funds research and puts essential resources into the hands of those in need. For more information, visit www.nationaleatingdisorders.org.
About StartYourRecovery.org
StartYourRecovery.org is a single source of relatable, reliable information for people who are dealing with substance use disorders in their lives or the lives of their loved ones. StartYourRecovery.org works with leading experts to provide reputable information about alcohol and drug use disorders, treatment options, and resources. Since it was founded in 2016, StartYourRecovery.org has connected over 2 million people to reliable treatment options. For more information, visit startyourrecovery.org.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Sarah Chase
National Eating Disorders Association
+1 402-889-5152
email us here