Attorney General Paxton is fighting back against the Biden Administration’s lawless open-borders agenda by opposing a new federal rule that would embolden more illegal aliens to enter the country.

In an Indiana-led comment letter sent to Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland, Attorney General Paxton criticized the rule, which would worsen the crisis-level border crossings and related costs imposed on the American people as a result of the Biden Administration’s immigration policies.

The rule falsely claims that it will deter illegal border crossings by creating a “rebuttable presumption of asylum ineligibility for certain noncitizens,” but in reality it is yet another open-borders policy designed to increase the number of aliens entering the country and further enhance their ease in doing so. For example, the rule creates numerous exceptions to the presumption regarding asylum eligibility, allowing illegal aliens who use the CBP One app to “schedule” their illegal entry into the United States.

The rule relies on creating allegedly “lawful, safe, and orderly pathways” for illegal aliens to travel to and enter the United States, but this does nothing to mitigate the damage occurring due to the ever-growing presence of millions of illegal aliens. The letter emphasizes that rather than taking steps to massively expand the number of illegal aliens coming into the country, the Biden Administration should instead focus on taking pragmatic steps that would be far more effective at stopping illegal border crossings.

The letter states: “The Biden Administration’s unlawful parole policies should be withdrawn, the Proposed Rule’s rebuttable presumption should either be substantially expanded or abandoned, and the Department should focus on zealously enforcing the commands of our nation’s immigration laws, including by fully reinstating recent policies that successfully deterred unlawful border crossings: the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), safe-third country agreements and other related tools, and also by increasing their detention capacity to be able to fulfill Congress’s command that aliens awaiting adjudication of their asylum claims must be detained.”

To read the full letter, click here.