$1,000,000 Donation to SickKids Foundation as AVAAL Celebrates its 20th Anniversary

AVAAL is proud to announce a $1,000,000 donation to SickKids Foundation, as it celebrates 20 years of success in transforming the transportation Industry.
We are thrilled to be celebrating our 20th anniversary by giving back to such an important organization as SickKids, honored to support their important work that aligns with our values.”
— Dara Nagra, President and CEO of AVAAL
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AVAAL is proud to announce a $1,000,000 donation to SickKids Foundation, as it celebrates 20 years of being a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the transportation industry.
Since 2011, AVAAL has been a dedicated supporter of SickKids, a world-renowned paediatric hospital located in Toronto, Canada, dedicated to advancing children's health through the integration of patient care, research, and education. The hospital is committed to providing the best care for sick children and their families and improving the health and well-being of children across the world.
"We are thrilled to be celebrating our 20th anniversary by giving back to such an important organization as SickKids," said Dara Nagra, President and CEO of AVAAL. "As a company, we have always believed in the importance of giving back to our community and supporting causes that align with our values. SickKids is a vital institution that is dedicated to improving the lives of children, and we are honoured to support their important work."
The donation from AVAAL will support SickKids' efforts to provide world-class care and treatment for children in need of acute care. The funds will go towards critical research, new medical equipment, and ongoing education and training for medical professionals.
“SickKids is honoured to have AVAAL as a long-term partner. Our vision for better children’s health is generously supported through their $1-million pledge. By joining SickKids in the fight for children’s health, AVAAL is helping us achieve our mission of making every kid a healthy kid. Thank you, AVAAL for your leadership and support!”-said Seanna Millar, Senior Vice President, Corporate and Community Partnerships, SickKids Foundation.
As AVAAL celebrates its 20th anniversary, the company remains committed to supporting its community and continuing its global mission to support the transportation industry and to help transportation companies add value at every stage of development, from inception until success is achieved.
About AVAAL:
AVAAL is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the transportation industry. Founded in 2003, AVAAL has helped thousands of carriers and brokers across North America to streamline their operations and maximize their profits. The company's suite of products includes transportation management software, border crossing, freight matching, education, consulting, and fuel card services. For more information about AVAAL and its products and services, please visit www.avaal.com.
About SickKids Foundation:
Established in 1972, SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada. Philanthropy is a critical source of funding for SickKids – one of the world's foremost paediatric healthcare institutions. Thanks to the generosity of the community, and despite the impacts of the global pandemic, SickKids Foundation generated more than $207 million in revenue in support of child health for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit sickkidsfoundation.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.