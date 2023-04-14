Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market to Reach USD 149.93 Billion by 2027|Top Players such -Gameloft, Kabam & Melior

Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market

The gaming industry worldwide is expanding, and smartphones play a significant role in this expansion.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market to Reach USD 149.93 Billion by 2027 | Top Players such as - Gameloft, Kabam & Melior." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global online smartphone and tablet games market size was valued at USD 30.49 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 149.93 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in smartphone penetration, free-to-play business model, and increase in the number of smartphone user fuel the growth of the global online smartphone and tablet games market. On the other hand, rising concerns regarding user privacy and security issues impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in adoption of cloud gaming and growing use of machine learning and artificial intelligence in mobile gaming apps are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The global online smartphone and tablet games market is segmented into operating system, game type, and region. In terms of operating system, the market is fragmented into iOS, android, and others. Depending on game type, it is categorized into massive multiplayer online games, casual, social, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on operating system, the android segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global online smartphone and tablet games market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 22.5% throughout the forecast period, owing to the open nature of android platform.

Based on game type, the massive multilayer online games accounted for more than half of the global online smartphone and tablet games market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to dominate by 2027. Rapidly improving internet connection in developing nations of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA and growing gaming industry across the globe drive the segment growth. The casual segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 22.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, garnered the major share in 2019, holding around half of the global online smartphone and tablet games market. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in online smartphone and tablet games among major Asian countries, which include China and Japan and decrease in purchasing cost of mobile gaming applications such as Liftoff, AppsFlyer, Clickky, AppLift, and Aarki in the region.

The key players profiled in the online smartphone and tablet games market analysis are Electronics Arts, Inc., Gameloft, Kabam Games, Inc., King Limited, MachineZone, Inc., Melior Games, NCSOFT Corporation, Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Supercell OY and The Walt Disney Company. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The pandemic led to stay-at-home orders during the first phase of the lockdown, which in turn led to huge adoption of smartphones and faster internet connectivity.

● The situation also led to increase in the number of mobile gaming users, thereby boosting the global market for online smartphone and tablet games.

