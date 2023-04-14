Governor Phil Scott Appoints Two Superior Court Judges

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced his appointment of two Vermont Superior Court Judges: Robert Katims of Hinesburg and H. Dickson Corbett of East Thetford.

“As I have often said, appointed judges is one of the most important responsibilities for any governor, and it’s critical to identify individuals who are fair, impartial, experienced and committed to the important role they play in our system,” said Governor Scott. “I’m confident Bob and Dickson possess these qualities and more and will serve Vermonters well on the Superior Court bench.”

About Robert Katims

“I am honored and humbled that the Governor has placed trust in me,” said Katims. “I approach this judgeship with a deep commitment to promote justice and fairness to all Vermonters. I have always loved the law and look forward to this new professional endeavor, and to joining the esteemed colleagues on the bench.”

Bob Katims has over thirty years of experience practicing law with a background in criminal and family law. Katims has worked at Hoff Curtis, P.C. since 1992, where he served as a partner and managing partner.

Katims has been defense counsel in many high-profile cases in Vermont, and practiced in every county in the state and in Federal Court. Katims is a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, a founding member and past-president of the Vermont Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and a past member of the Vermont Association for Justice.

Katims graduated from Vermont Law School. He graduated from the University of Vermont after moving to Vermont from New Jersey. Katims and his wife live in Hinesburg, with their four children.

About H. Dickson Corbett

“I'm very grateful to have served Orange County alongside many talented and dedicated colleagues and community partners,” said Corbett. “I am humbled by the appointment and will strive to honor Governor Scott's faith in me by serving the public with kindness, fairness, and a commitment to the rule of law.”

H. Dickson Corbett has been a prosecutor in Orange County since 2013 and was appointed by Governor Scott as Orange County State's Attorney in April 2021. He was elected to the role as an independent in 2022. Prior to that, he served as a law clerk and staff attorney with the Vermont Judiciary.

He is the chair of the Vermont Advisory Committee on the Rules of Evidence and has served as a member of the Vermont Advisory Committee on the Rules of Criminal Procedure, the Vermont Advisory Committee on the Rules of Family Procedure, and the Vermont Model Criminal Jury Instruction Committee.

Corbett received a B.A. in English at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and a J.D. and M.S.E.L. from Vermont Law School.

The two Superior Court Judge Designates will be sworn in in the coming weeks.

