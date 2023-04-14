At UND Law, ‘A Conversation about Wrongs, Rights and Repatriation’

UND Today

On Tuesday, April 11, dozens of UND students, faculty and staff members packed a third-floor lecture bowl in the School of Law to gain a better understanding of repatriation, a process deeply affecting UND.

It’s been more than a year since Indigenous remains were discovered on the UND campus. That discovery set in motion a massive campus-wide undertaking to search for, gather, identify and ultimately return those remains, as well as other Indigenous artifacts, back to the tribes from which they descend.

That process, called repatriation, is governed by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 1990, or NAGPRA. Repatriation is an extensive process. Teams have been combing UND buildings for ancestors and sacred artifacts, and what has been found has been relocated to a secure location. There, they will be identified by workers from Dirt Divers, a cultural resource management firm that helps organizations with repatriation and NAGPRA compliance.

