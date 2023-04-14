Muslim Organizations Launch Billboard Campaign 'Ramadan - Reflection, Community & Charity' to Educate and Increase Outreach Efforts Within the Community

CHICAGO, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GainPeace, in partnership with the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago (CIOGC) and IFANCA, proudly announces the launch of a 4-week joint campaign aimed at educating the broader community about the significance of Ramadan and promoting humanitarian efforts.

BILLBOARD LOCATION:

On Highway 294, southbound, by O'Hare International Airport, just south of the O'Hare, when driving south on 294.

PURPOSE OF THE CAMPAIGN: The campaign aims to educate others about Ramadan and increase outreach and humanitarian efforts.

"In addition to the billboard, GainPeace is taking further steps to promote understanding and build community by distributing 8000 gift bags to neighbors and hosting Ramadan fast-breaking meals (iftars) in partnership with other Mosques (Masajid) and interfaith organizations throughout the Chicago area," said Dr. Sabeel Ahmed, Executive Director GainPeace Project.

"Ramadan, a time for reflection and renewal, is elevated by the compassionate endeavors of Mosques in Chicagoland, as they work tirelessly to aid those in need," stated Abdullah Mitchell, Executive Director of CIOGC, emphasizing Islam's unwavering belief in the healing power of society.

ABOUT US

GainPeace, a subsidiary of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), aims to promote education and understanding of Islam and foster interfaith relations. The organization strives to build bridges between people of different faith backgrounds and work towards creating more harmonious communities.

The Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago (CIOGC) is the premier unifying federation of over 60 Islamic organizations and the leading advocate of Muslim community interests throughout the metropolitan Chicago region.

IFANCA – Islamic Food and Nutritional Council of America - A global leader in halal services. IFANCA is a not-for-profit organization committed to helping consumers and the industry source authentic halal products since 1982. Our registered Crescent-M halal service mark assures consumers that the product is halal.

