MoneyHarmony.com domain Acquired by Fairfield Funding, a Structured Settlement Company

Atlanta, GA, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfield Funding is delighted to announce that it is expanding its financial services by acquiring MoneyHarmony.com.

Fairfield Funding is a company that provides the best structured settlement and annuity purchasing services. It now bought the domain (moneyharmony.com) to expand its online presence and get more exposure for its financial services to reach a larger audience. This will help the company increase its customer base and potentially grow even more in 2023.

Fairfield Funding x Money Harmony

The acquisition of Money Harmony is a big step for Fairfield Funding and Scott Dingman, the Managing Partner at Fairfield funding stated that the company is thrilled to include MoneyHarmony.com in its diverse portfolio.

Dingman states, "The name ‘Money Harmony' perfectly aligns with our mission to help individuals achieve financial peace of mind, and this acquisition allows us to do so more effectively."

Dingman continues. "Our goal is to help our clients achieve financial stability and freedom, and the acquisition of MoneyHarmony.com domain will allow us to do so for even more individuals." Fairfield Funding has provided the best services to clients around the United States and this acquisition will only propel the company forward to do even more great work with clients nationwide.

About Fairfield Funding

Fairfield funding is a trusted and very popular company that specializes in annuity purchases, structured settlements, and lottery payments. It gives substantial funding to clients all over the United States and has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau. The company prides itself on providing the best services and customers have given it great reviews.

Fairfield Funding stands out from its competitors because of the low fees and great customer service. Their team of experienced professionals handles the process seamlessly to ensure that the customers are receiving their money with as little hassle as possible. Dingman states, "We understand that selling structured settlements or annuity payments can be a difficult decision, which is why we work with our clients every step of the way to ensure they make the right choice for their financial needs,"

Fairfield Funding has been providing financial services for over 15 years and has built a reputation for delivering personalized solutions that meet the unique needs of its clients. The acquisition of MoneyHarmony.com is expected to further enhance the company's reputation for excellence in the financial services industry.

