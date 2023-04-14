Wizeline Named as an Inaugural Partner in Brightspot’s Expanded Partner Program

Partnership provides businesses a roadmap to seamlessly implement, scale and customize their content management systems with fast time to value

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wizeline , a global technology services provider that builds and integrates scalable digital solutions, has been named an ‘Inaugural Partner’ with Brightspot, a leading, world-class content management system (CMS). Through this expanded partnership, Wizeline will continue working alongside Brightspot to deliver the ultimate experience for customers looking to create robust, professional, and personable digital experiences for their end users.



“As a global technology services provider that builds and optimizes seamless, scalable digital solutions for leading brands, Wizeline is excited to leverage our technical and industry expertise to help Brightspot’s customers align their technology and content strategies,” said Bismarck Lepe, Founder and CEO of Wizeline. “Through our partnership, we aim to accelerate implementation and time to value for businesses, empowering them to create exceptional digital experiences. Together, we are committed to driving innovation and delivering value to our clients, and we look forward to a successful partnership with Brightspot.”

Brightspot's Inaugural Partners are the solutions, technology and agency partners currently achieving specific training accreditation and specializations with the Brightspot CMS and will continue to provide a variety of high-value services and support.

“With the next generation of the Brightspot Partner Program, we're investing to ensure our solutions, technology and agency partners are successful,” said Raleigh McClayton, CEO of Brightspot. "This is an exciting chapter in Brightspot's growth. Alongside our partners, we will help Brightspot customers to realize their content strategies using the most powerful platform delivered with incredible service.”

About Wizeline

Wizeline, a global technology services provider, builds high-quality digital products and platforms that accelerate time to market. We focus on measurable outcomes, partnering with our customers to modernize core technologies, mature data-driven capabilities, and improve user experience. Our adaptive teams provide the right combination of solutions, capabilities, and methodologies to deliver results while partnering with our customers’ teams to foster innovation through continuous learning. We are invested in doing well while doing good, striving to have a positive impact where we live and work. Our diverse culture of innovation, ownership, and community, combined with our Academy, creates an inspiring environment for talent to build long-term careers. To see how Wizeline can help you, visit wizeline.com . To join our team, visit wizeline.com/careers .

About Brightspot

The world's leading brands trust Brightspot to power their digital content experiences. Brightspot’s content management solution enables its customers to quickly launch and manage content experiences across any device by offering an intuitive and customizable platform that can meet unique content, display and workflow requirements. Brightspot's comprehensive suite of flexible technology and expert services, along with the partner ecosystem, provides businesses with the tools necessary to successfully deliver on their digital strategy.

