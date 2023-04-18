With New Expansion Into Virginia AxleHire Increases Northeast Last-Mile Delivery Coverage

AxleHire expands delivery service to Richmond and Norfolk, Virginia.
BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Expedited, urban last-mile delivery provider, AxleHire today announced its expansion into the Virginia market, adding two microhubs in Norfolk and Richmond. These additions build upon the company’s established presence throughout the Washington D.C. and Baltimore transportation corridor.
The two new facilities enable the company to provide high-quality deliveries throughout the northeast. Ecommerce businesses can inject packages for local delivery and distribution throughout the northeast, all while enjoying 99%+ on-time delivery (OTD) rates and providing a superior delivery experience at close-to-ground rates. AxleHire leverages its routing algorithms to optimize delivery routes and create greater delivery density, saving time, miles, fuel, and CO2 emissions.
“We are excited to expand further in the northeast and provide our roster of clients with additional coverage throughout this important transportation corridor along the east coast,” said AxleHire CEO Adam Bryant. “Our investment in Norfolk and Richmond not only serves the local economy by providing many jobs to local residents, but it also provides our clients with much-needed coverage in these densely populated areas.”
With the addition of the two new locations in Virginia, AxleHire now operates in 19 of the 25 major U.S. metro areas and has locations in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, and more.
About AxleHire
AxleHire is an expedited urban last-mile delivery service, providing customers with a superior same- and next-day delivery experience. AxleHire leverages purpose-built modern technology and a gig driver fleet to drive transformative outcomes that catalyze customers’ brand growth. Logistics teams can now provide a differentiated delivery experience at a competitive cost, overcoming the limitations of legacy delivery providers. AxleHire operates in 19 of the 25 major U.S. metro urban areas across the U.S., enabling high-volume shippers to consistently cater to their customers' rising needs and expectations.
For more information about AxleHire, please visit axlehire.com.
