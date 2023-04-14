Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to meet May 4

There were 1,592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,472 in the last 365 days.
The Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will hold its quarterly business meeting in-person on May 4 at 3 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend in-person or online.
Who: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board
What: Quarterly meeting
When: Thursday, May 4 at 3 p.m.
Where: Clinton City Hall
221 Lisbon St.,
Clinton, NC 28328
To attend via WebEx, click the link:
Link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mff343708f05b893aba23c3553adcb83a
Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL
Meeting Number (access code): 2426 452 9592
Webinar Password: EJEAB (35322 from phones)
There will be a public comment period starting at 5 p.m. To comment in-person or online, please fill out the speaker sign-up form by 12 p.m. on May 4: https://forms.office.com/g/L3Tpiy3Dh3.
Members of the Board were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members and additional meeting materials go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board.
