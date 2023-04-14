Submit Release
Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to meet May 4

The Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will hold its quarterly business meeting in-person on May 4 at 3 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend in-person or online. 

Who: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board

What: Quarterly meeting

When: Thursday, May 4 at 3 p.m.

Where: Clinton City Hall
              221 Lisbon St., 
             Clinton, NC 28328

To attend via WebEx, click the link: 

    Link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mff343708f05b893aba23c3553adcb83a
    Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL
    Meeting Number (access code): 2426 452 9592
    Webinar Password: EJEAB (35322 from phones)

There will be a public comment period starting at 5 p.m.  To comment in-person or online, please fill out the speaker sign-up form by 12 p.m. on May 4: https://forms.office.com/g/L3Tpiy3Dh3.

Members of the Board were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members and additional meeting materials go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board.

 

Secretary's Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to meet May 4

