RevMed Commits to Supporting Local and Global Charities

Healthcare supply chain software company plans to donate 5% of all proceeds to charities

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevMed this week announced a commitment to donate 5% of all proceeds to charities. Built with a passion for saving money for health care organizations and improving supply chain efficiency in healthcare, RevMed is proud of the fact that they only make money when their clients save a significant amount more. With this new commitment, the company will enhance its value proposition both to clients and the communities in which it operates.



“Our mission at RevMed has always been to improve supply chain efficiency in order to lead to better patient outcomes,” said Daniel Crittenden, CEO at RevMed. “We now plan to enhance this mission by partnering with both local and global charitable organizations in order to strengthen the communities where we work, as well as improve health care in countries and regions where there is a significant need for economic assistance.”

To put this commitment into action, RevMed has partnered with and made initial contributions to Vogel Alcove in Dallas, TX where it is headquartered, as well as One World Surgery, which is based in Illinois but predominantly operates in Central America.

“When we learned of RevMed’s generous donation as well as what they are trying to achieve as a company, we were thrilled to include them as one of our donors,” said Greg Brinkley, Chief Development Officer at Vogel Alcove.

“RevMed is creatively addressing a need in the US Healthcare industry. We are thankful for this commitment and look forward to seeing its continued success as the company works to expand across the country and beyond,” said Denise Overstake, Director of Donor Relations at One World Surgery.

As RevMed expands from its home base of Texas to become national and eventually global in scale, the company is excited to increase its ability to support more charities who are doing incredible philanthropic things both locally and internationally. The company actively encourages its clients to offer feedback and guidance on which charities to support.

About Vogel Alcove

Vogel Alcove is a 501c3 nonprofit organization based in Dallas, Texas, on a mission to help children and their families overcome the lasting and traumatic effects of homelessness. Their comprehensive services include early childhood education, mental health and wellness services, and family support for homeless children and their families. They work with a vision that every child in the community should have a home, a self-sufficient family, and a foundation for success in school and life. Vogel Alcove aims to break the cycle of generational poverty by providing a safe and nurturing environment for children ages 5 weeks to 12 years to learn, play, grow and just be kids. They also offer support and resources to help parents achieve stability and independence. https://vogelalcove.org/

About One World Surgery

One World Surgery is a global health nonprofit dedicated to providing world-class surgical and primary care to communities in need in Honduras and the Dominican Republic. We train and empower local medical professionals through partnerships and education, creating a sustainable response to drastic medical provision deficits. Alongside our local medical teams, volunteers attend medical missions to our sites to further impact. Through our commitment to sustainability, education, and collaboration with our community partners we work to build a legacy of hope and healing for our patients, their families, and the community as a whole. https://oneworldsurgery.org/

About RevMed

RevMed is a software company on a mission to reduce waste and improve supply chain efficiency in healthcare. Its initial product is a peer-to-peer, online marketplace for hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers to securely buy and sell medical devices, instruments, and equipment. RevMed unlocks value for all clients, giving buyers the option to purchase items at a discount to full price while also allowing sellers to recoup value from a situation that would previously have either resulted in a deeply discounted sale, or a complete write-off.

For more information or to sign up today, visit: www.revmedconnect.com or email info@revmedconnect.com.