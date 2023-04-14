Perma-Fix Provides Update on Recent Contract Awards

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) (the “Company”) today announced it has been awarded eight new contracts over the past few months that increase existing backlog for both the Services and Treatment Segments of the Company. These new awards include a diverse array of contracts to provide commercial reactor decommissioning, complex waste component processing and field projects for the Department of Energy (DOE), soil sorting activities for the Department of Defense (DOD) and Environmental Protection Agency, and large volume transload activities for waste disposition. These contracts total approximately $15 million of revenue that is expected to be recognized in 2023, with additional option phases that have a potential value of over $14 million and could extend into 2024.



Mark Duff, President and CEO of the Company, commented, “Our selection by these customers reflects our diverse capabilities and reputation to provide high-value solutions in the industry. While 2022 was a particularly challenging year due, in part, to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe we are realizing the benefits of our diversification efforts. At the same time, we continue to build our sales pipeline, within the government, international and commercial sectors, and remain encouraged by the outlook for the balance of the year.”

The Company also reported that it was advised yesterday by the US Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management that its team was not awarded the Integrated Tank Disposition Contract (ITDC). Despite the loss of the ITDC contract bid, the Company expects to continue to support a critical role in the Hanford closure mission regarding waste treatment, grouting and processing.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the DOE, the DOD, and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

