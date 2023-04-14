Submit Release
Appalachian RNG Conference Sells Out

— Tom Gellrich, CEO & Founder, H2-CCS Network

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Appalachian Basin’s first RNG Conference has sold out. The Appalachian RNG Conference on April 19th in Southpointe/Pittsburgh is the first regional RNG conference and it has been met with immediate success.

The RNG market has been very strong in a number of markets like California, Wisconsin and a few other regions. This conference will educate local/regional businesses of the opportunities coming to this rapidly growing market.

This program is designed to bring together many of the RNG industry’s top companies:
• To share their knowledge on the subject from their company’s perspective
• To answer attendee questions from the podium
• To spend invaluable one-on-one time with attendees who may not want to share their queries with the masses

“We put together this conference to be regional in scope, to help small- and mid-sized businesses learn how to get involved with the renewable natural gas industry,” said Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder of the H2-CCS Network.

Market Watch has reported the global RNG market size was $8.09 billion in 2022, but will soar to a whopping $72.13 billion in 2028 – six short years.

A significant portion of that growth will take place in the U.S., where RNG soon will represent 10% of natural gas consumption.

Topics to be covered during the all-day Appalachian RNG program next Wednesday include:
• Rapidly Implementing Dairy (-related) RNG
• Energy, Carbon Credits & Project Management
• Scaling Via Standardization
• Technology Selection for RNG Projects

There also will be a panel discussion with transportation fleet managers, who will be discussing where and how the use of RNG fits into their companies’ fuel consumption and pricing.

The Appalachian RNG Conference is the first of more regional RNG conferences to come.

Joe Barone
Shale Directories
+1 6107641232
jbarone@shaledirectories.com

