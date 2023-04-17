FMLS Launches "Finding Homes" to Assist Blind and Visually Impaired Homebuyers and Sellers Search for Homes

Using Voice Commands, Consumers who are Blind or with Limited Vision Can Find their Dream Home
This service represents a major step forward in how our members and partners can serve visually impaired home buyers to find their dream homes using simple voice commands.”
— Jeremy Crawford, FMLS President & CEO
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FMLS, the 4th largest MLS in the United States, has announced the introduction of a new member benefit called Finding Homes by Lundy. This innovative new service helps visually impaired home buyers use Amazon's Alexa to search for homes using an app and voice commands.
Finding Homes by Lundy is a free service for FMLS members. It represents the latest cutting-edge technology for real estate professionals to help the eight percent of Americans who are blind or visually impaired. This service will allow visually impaired home buyers to search for homes listed on FMLS, eliminating the need to navigate traditional search methods online.
"We are thrilled to introduce Finding Homes by Lundy as a new benefit for FMLS members and partners," said Mr. Jeremy Crawford, President and CEO of FMLS. "This service represents a major step forward in how our members and partners can serve visually impaired home buyers to find their dream homes using simple voice commands."
Finding Homes co-founder and CEO Mr. Justin Lundy is a licensed real agent whose mother-in-law is visually impaired. Lundy worked closely with FMLS to bring Finding Homes to the Georgia market. It is designed to be user-friendly and easy to use.
"Finding Homes is a game-changer for visually impaired home buyers," said Lundy. "Using Alexa to search for homes is an incredibly intuitive and natural way to find the right property. I'm excited to see it benefit so many people."
But the new service can help real estate agents as well. Agents can also use the service to remember key features of a home they are about to show. Having the Alexa app open while driving, for example, can eliminate the need to be distracted or pull over to the side of the road.
Finding Homes is available now to all FMLS members at no additional cost. Visually impaired buyers and sellers and FMLS members can access the service through the Finding Homes app, which is available for download on iOS and Android devices. FMLS members and partners can also sign up for a complimentary webinar here.
About FMLS:
The First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) was founded in 1957 by eight brokers who wanted to share real estate listings and connect buyers and sellers. FMLS is the fourth largest MLS in the U.S., and as Georgia's largest MLS, it serves 68,000 members and partners in their home state and through data shares and MLS relationships in Alabama and Tennessee. In addition, its world-class technology platform and FMLS Training Institute fuel the growth of agents, brokers, and appraisers across the region. Find out more at FirstMLS.com.
About Lundy, Inc.
Lundy makes real estate data accessible by syndicating it to voice on the Amazon Alexa platform. The company's natural language processing provides a conversational interface to search for and learn about homes for sale. Lundy serves the blind and visually impaired while benefiting millions of consumers who want quick access to real estate prices and facts by voice, at home, or while driving. For more information, visit GetLundy.io.
