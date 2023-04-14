Angie’s Flowers Celebrates Mother’s Day with Unique Bouquet Collection

Nothing shows love and appreciation quite like beautifully arranged flower bouquets for Mother’s Day.
EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Angie’s Flowers, a company that has been providing bouquet-making services for the people of El Paso, Texas, has launched their service for Mother’s Day flower bouquet delivery. Mother’s Day is a special occasion that reminds us to value and treasure the women that bring us into this world. One of the most timeless and beautiful ways of showing our appreciation for mothers on this special occasion is with unique Mother’s Day flowers and bouquets made by Angie’s Flowers.
Mother’s Day is a special occasion, and even though we should celebrate, cherish and apricate mothers around the world every day, this occasion provides the perfect opportunity. With beautifully crafted bouquets, bringing joy to mothers on this special day has never been easier. There are a number of different flower options that can be selected. From a variety of roses, and sunflowers, to lilies, carnations, lavenders, and more, flower arrangements can be made with any combination.
Angie’s Flowers store is open all days of the week. Monday through Friday their operating hours are between 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM. On Saturdays, they are open from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and on Sundays, they open at 10:00 AM and close at 3:00 PM.
The holiday season, festivals, and occasions are busy for them, and they encourage people to place their orders two days in advance to ensure the timely delivery of their orders. It is important to note, Angie’s Flowers remains closed for Christmas, New Year’s, Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labour Day.
Angie’s Flowers also provides Mother’s Day flower delivery in El Paso, TX. The standard delivery charges for local deliveries are $9.95 to $12.95, and this amount is applicable to each order placed, and for each address. For deliveries that are outside the local area this delivery fee may vary.
About Angie’s Flowers -
Angie’s Flowers is a company that has been proudly serving the people in the El Paso area with bouquet-making and delivery services. Angie’s Flowers have been in the flower arrangement and bouquet-making industry since 1992 and they have all the relevant experience and knowledge to work with flowers. They are one of the top floral designers in El Paso thanks to their commitment to exceeding the expectations of their customers. For all of their floral gifts, Angie’s Flowers ensures that they go above and beyond for their customers and make the most beautiful flower arrangements for them.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.