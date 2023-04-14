Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine: Wagner Group and RIA FAN added to the EU’s sanctions list

On 13 April, the European Council added the Wagner Group and the RIA FAN news agency to the EU sanctions list for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine.

“This decision completes the ‘Wagner package’ adopted on 25 February and underscores the international dimension and gravity of the group’s activities, as well as its destabilising impact on the countries where it is active,” says a press release by the European Council.

The Wagner Group – already subject to EU sanctions under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime – is a Russia-based unincorporated private military entity established in 2014, which is led by Dimitriy Utkin and financed by Yevgeniy Prigozhin. The Wagner Group is actively participating in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and spearheaded the attacks against the Ukrainian towns of Soledar and Bakhmut.

RIA FAN is part of the Patriot Media Group, a Russian media organisation whose Board of Trustees is headed by Yevgeniy Prigozhin. The news agency is involved in pro-government propaganda and disinformation on Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Altogether, EU restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine now apply to a total of 1,473 individuals and 207 entities. Those designated are subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them.

