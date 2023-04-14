Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,512 in the last 365 days.

European Peace Facility: EU adopts assistance measure worth €1 billion to support Ukrainian Armed Forces

On 13 April, the Council of the European Union adopted an assistance measure worth €1 billion under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces. 

This measure will allow the EU to reimburse member states for ammunition donated to Ukraine from existing stocks or from the reprioritisation of existing orders during the period 9 February to 31 May 2023.

Together with the previous seven tranches of support, this assistance measure brings the total EU contribution for Ukraine under the EPF to €4.6 billion.

“There is no better demonstration of the EU’s united resolve and determination to continue supporting Ukraine’s legitimate right of self-defence against the brutal Russian aggressor,” said Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The EPF was created in 2021 to support partners around the world in the areas of military and defence, with the ultimate aim of preventing conflict, preserving peace and strengthening international security and stability.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

European Peace Facility: EU adopts assistance measure worth €1 billion to support Ukrainian Armed Forces

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more