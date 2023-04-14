Decapitation of Ukrainian prisoner: ‘Despicable breach of Geneva Conventions’, says Borrell

On 13 April, EU High Representative Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter that he was deeply shocked by the brutal video showing the decapitation of a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

The video showing a Ukrainian soldier being beheaded by Russian soldiers was shared online by a pro-Kremlin blogger and began circulating on social media on 11 April.

“It is a despicable breach of the Geneva Conventions. All perpetrators and accomplices of war crimes must be held to account,” Borrell said on Twitter. “We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes!”

