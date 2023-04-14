Roofing Market Increasing Demands for Technological Innovation, Application, Region and Growth Opportunity by 2030

Roofing Market Expected to Reach $156.0 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roofing is the process of constructing, repairing, or maintaining the roof of a building. The roof is an essential part of any structure, as it protects the building and its contents from the elements, such as rain, snow, wind, and sun. A well-constructed roof can also enhance the overall appearance and value of a building.

Roofing materials can vary widely, depending on the style of the building and the climate of the area. Some common roofing materials include asphalt shingles, metal roofing, clay or concrete tiles, slate, and wood shingles or shakes.

The process of roofing begins with the design and planning phase, where the style and materials of the roof are chosen based on the needs and preferences of the building owner. Once the design is finalized, the roofing contractor will begin the construction process.

According to AMR, the global roofing market size was valued at $102.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $156.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The first step is to install the roof deck, which provides the structural support for the roof. The roofing materials are then installed on top of the roof deck, using a variety of techniques depending on the type of material being used. For example, asphalt shingles are typically installed in overlapping rows, while metal roofing is often attached using screws or clips.

Once the roofing materials are installed, the contractor will finish the roof with any necessary trim or flashing to ensure that the roof is properly sealed and water-tight. Regular maintenance, such as cleaning gutters and inspecting for damage, is important to ensure that the roof remains in good condition and continues to protect the building.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the roofing market report include3M Company, Atlas Roofing Corporation, BASF SE, Johns Manville, Duro-Last, Inc., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours, Inc., Owens Corning, Sika AG, Standard Industries Inc., and The Dow Chemical Company.

In addition to new construction, roofing contractors also provide repair and replacement services for damaged or aging roofs. This may involve replacing damaged shingles or tiles, repairing leaks, or completely replacing the roof.

