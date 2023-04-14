Airline Technology Integration Market

Technology such as robotics, AI,IOT unmanned aircraft systems, hybrid & electric airplanes, are some emerging technologies that transforming the industry.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Airline Technology Integration Market to Reach USD 89.1 Billion by 2031 | Top Players such as - Airbus, Boeing and Lufthansa." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global airline technology integration market size was valued at USD 21 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 89.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Integration of novel technologies to improve airline technology integration activities and rise in the incorporation of artificial intelligence in digital interactions between airlines & passengers drive the growth of the global airline technology integration market. By deployment, the on-premises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

The global airline technology integration market is analyzed across type, technology, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By offering, the software segment contributed to around three-fourths of the global airline technology integration market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 16.3% throughout the forecast period. The hardware segment is also discussed in the report.

By deployment, the on-premises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than half of the global airline technology integration market revenue. The cloud segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global airline technology integration market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 16.9% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global airline technology integration market report include Boeing, Collins Aerospace, Honeywell International Inc. IBM, L3Harris Technologies, General Electric, Lufthansa Technik, Airbus, and OracleSAP SE.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The airline industry suffered severe losses throughout its development as a result of border closures and the termination of non-essential travel. Millions of travelers had to cancel their local and international flights owing to the restrictions on board, which impacted the global airline technology integration market negatively.

● However, the market has now got back on track.

