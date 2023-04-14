Construction Robots Market Growth Analysis, Share, Demand By Regions, Scope and Forecast Report 2023-2028

Construction Robots Market 2023

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖″, the global construction robots market size reached 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟐𝟗.𝟕 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟏𝟔.𝟎 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖, exhibiting a growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟔.𝟒% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖. Construction robots are used to execute civil engineering projects and perform necessary tasks, such as positioning, demolishing, and tunneling at the site. These robots improve productivity by shortening erection time and minimizing overall operational costs. Construction robots also enhance workforce safety and security in hazardous working environments. The implementation of these robots eliminates errors, owing to human factors, including laziness, fatigue, or lack of attention. Specialized robots can work in dark, congested, and airless spaces, which can be dangerous for humans.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

The expanding construction sector and the growing urbanization levels are primarily augmenting the construction robots market. Furthermore, the increasing erection of megastructures and high-quality infrastructure has escalated the requirement for these robots to counter the shortage of skilled labor, which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, several technological advancements, such as the introduction of 3D printing robots in construction projects, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the rising utilization of these technologies to design models for bridges and prototypes for buildings that simplify the establishment of intricate designs to save time and resources is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the emerging trend of aerial robotics is further catalyzing the global market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of these robots, as they include devices, including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), or drones, that are extensively used for safety inspections, site surveying, and accessing hazardous zones is also driving the market growth. In addition to this, extensive R&D activities conducted by key players are expected to drive the construction robots market in the coming years.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Brokk AB

• Husqvarna AB

• Komatsu Ltd.

• Ekso Bionics Europe GmbH

• Fujita Corporation

• Conjet AB

• Giant Hydraulic Tech Co. Ltd.

• Automated Precision Inc.

• Alpine Sales and Rental Corporation

• CyBe Construction BV

• MX3D BV

• Construction Robotics

• Fastbrick Robotics Ltd

• TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Traditional Robot

• Robotic Arm

• Exoskeleton

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Fully Autonomous

• Semi-Autonomous

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Demolition

• Bricklaying

• 3D Printing

• Concrete Structural Erection

• Finishing Work

• Doors and Windows

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Public Infrastructure

• Commercial and Residential Buildings

• Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

