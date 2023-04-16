Spring Water Market To Witness Excellent Growth By 2031 | Orient Beverages Pvt. Ltd., CG Roxane, LLC, Nestle S.A

One of the major factors expected to boost the spring water market is the rise in consumer awareness regarding the health advantages of consuming spring water.

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report the global Spring Water industry generated $210.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $465.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Concerns about several health difficulties caused by contaminated water, such as neurological disorders, reproductive troubles, and gastrointestinal illness, have raised global demand for hygienic and pure spring water. Manufacturers of spring water say that their bottles seals keep water from bacterial contamination regardless of storage duration. Mineral water is getting increasingly popular all around the world.

Top Key Players

The key players profiled in the spring water market analysis report include Orient Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.), CG Roxane, LLC, Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Ten Spring Water, Coca-Cola (Valpre), Danone (Evian), 3 Spring Water, Mountain Valley Spring Water (Primo Water Corp.), and Tata Consumer Products Limited (Himalayan)

Regional Analysis:

Europe region garnered the major share in 2021:

By region, Europe accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global spring water market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The segment's growth is due to high demand for items in Germany and France. Growing public awareness of the advantages of spring water has opened up new opportunities for regional makers and retailers. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region would portray fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for spring water due to factors such as rise in health awareness, rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global spring water market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working toward the growth of the market.

Key Benefits of the Report

-> By packaging type, the bottled segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and canned segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

-> By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and hypermarkets/supermarkets appliances segment is anticipated to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

-> By region, the Europe market registered the highest market share in 2021 and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Based on packaging type, the bottled segment garnered the highest share in 2021, holding more than three-fourths of the global spring water market revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. When large amounts of spring water are collected by a tanker truck and transported to a bottling factory, there is a risk of contamination.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

