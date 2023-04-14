Buccal Drug Delivery System Market Size, Share, Opportunities, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Buccal Drug Delivery System Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Buccal Drug Delivery System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the buccal drug delivery system market. As per TBRC’s buccal drug delivery system market forecast, the buccal drug delivery systems market is expected to grow to $4.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

The growth in the buccal drug delivery system market is due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest buccal drug delivery system market share. Major buccal drug delivery system companies include Teva Pharmaceuticals Limited, Pfizer Incorporated, GlaxoSmithKline Public Limited Company, Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Generex Biotechnology.

Buccal Drug Delivery System Market Segments

•By Type: Sublingual, Buccal Tablets and Lozenges, Oral Sprays

•By Application: Pain Management, Smoking Cessation, Angina Pectoris

•By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Other End-Users

•By Geography: The global buccal drug delivery system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The buccal drug delivery system refers to the injection of the desired medicament through the buccal mucosal membrane lining of the mouth cavity. This approach is excellent for delivering mucosal and transmucosal medicines. Mucosal drug delivery aims for site-specific drug release on the mucosa, whereas transmucosal permeation involves drug absorption through the mucosal barrier and into the systemic circulation.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Buccal Drug Delivery System Market Trends

4. Buccal Drug Delivery System Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Buccal Drug Delivery System Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



