“We are excited to launch this new feature and make it easier for users to try out WordPress plugins and themes,” said InstaWP Founder, Vikas Singhal.”
— Vikas Singhal
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- InstaWP Announces Instant Demo Feature for WordPress Plugins and Themes
InstaWP, the leading WordPress sandbox platform, is proud to announce a new feature that allows users to demo WordPress plugins and themes instantly. With this new feature, users can replace the traditional WordPress.org URL with an Instawp.io URL to instantly launch a demo of the plugin or theme.
For example:
WordPress.org/plugins/contact-form-7/
becomes:
instaWP.io/plugins/contact-form-7
This new feature is designed to make it easier for users to try out WordPress plugins and themes before they buy. Instawp.io URLs are also great for developers who want to add a “Try Demo” link to their product pages. Not only does this make it easier for users to try out the product, but developers can also earn affiliate revenue from InstaWP.
“We are excited to launch this new feature and make it easier for users to try out WordPress plugins and themes,” said InstaWP Founder, Vikas Singhal. “We believe this will be a huge value add for developers and users alike.”
InstaWP is a WordPress sandbox tool that allows users to quickly and easily launch WordPress test sites, plugins and themes. InstaWP makes it easy for users to try out WordPress plugins and themes before they buy, and for developers to add a “Try Demo” link to their product pages.
