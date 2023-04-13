Acting Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan met with foreign partners

UZBEKISTAN, April 13 - On April 13, 2023 in Samarkand Acting Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov held separate meetings with the Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Belarus - Sergey Aleinik, the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, and the State Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Hina Rabbani Khar.

Delegations considered prospects for the long-term development of Uzbekistan's cooperation with these countries in the fields of politics and diplomacy, trade, investment, transport and logistics, culture and education. Special attention is paid to the issues of interaction between the parties within the framework of international and regional organizations.

The parties exchanged of views on the results of the Fourth Ministerial Meeting of Afghanistan's Neighboring Countries held today, as well as on preparations for the meeting of the CIS Council of Ministers of the ministerial meeting in the format "Central Asia-Russia" to be held in Samarkand on April 14, 2023.

As a result of the Uzbekistan-Belarusian negotiations, a Program of consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Belarus for 2023-2024 was signed.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan