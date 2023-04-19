RiVirtual Launches Innovative Real Estate Mobile App to Enhance Property Search and Buying Experience

RiVirtual a leading real estate Intelligence company, is proud to announce the launch of its new mobile application, RiVirtual India.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, April 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RiVirtual a leading real estate Intelligence company, is proud to announce the launch of its new mobile application, RiVirtual India. The app is designed to revolutionize the way people search for and buy real estate properties.

With RiVirtual India, users can easily browse through a vast collection of properties and filter their search results based on specific criteria, such as location, price range, property type, and more. The app's user-friendly interface and intuitive design make it easy to view high-quality photos and detailed descriptions of each property, as well as schedule property tours and connect with real estate agents.

"We are excited to introduce RiVirtual India to our customers," said N, Raj Varma, CEO "Our app leverages cutting-edge technology to streamline the property search and buying process, making it more convenient and enjoyable for our customers."

RiVirtual India is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The app is free to download and use, with optional in-app purchases to enhance the user experience.

In addition to its property search and buying features, RiVirtual also provides users with access to a variety of real estate resources, including market data, mortgage calculators, and helpful tips and advice.

For more information about [App Name] or to download the app, visit RiVirtual's website at http://rivirtual.in

About RiVirtual :

RiVirtual is a privately owned global real estate FinTech company with a presence in 100 cities in 5 countries and more than 100 million square feet of managed assets for which RiVirtual provides third-party property-level and lending services. RiVirtual's Artificial Intelligence ( AI) is based on Accessibility, Affordability, Availability, and Authenticity ( 4As) models of real estate markets, Economic Data, and Sustainability.

For media inquiries, please contact hello@rivirtual.com