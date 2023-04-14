DMV News You Can Use for February/March 2023

A Message from Director Robinson

Spring is just around the corner and Team DMV is in full bloom! For those residents who need to visit a Service Center to complete your DC DMV business, we are open via walk-in service. As a reminder, many DC DMV services can be completed online or via our mobile app, allowing you to #SkiptheTrip.

In this month's newsletter, we offer some important tips to help prevent your teen from driving distracted. Also, please read on to learn how you can #SkiptheTrip and order your personalized tags via our mobile app. Additionally, learn more about the Metropolitan Police Department's free steering wheel locks offered to District residents.

March is Women's History Month and DC DMV has been celebrating our amazing women throughout our social media channels. Read more below on how you can follow us on social media. March is also National Nutrition Month and on Wednesday, March 8, Team DMV participated in the Hear the Crunch campaign, sponsored by DC Hunger Solutions in support of National School Breakfast Week.

On Tuesday, January 31, I testified before the Committee on Transportation and the Environment, providing an overview of DC DMV's Fiscal Year 2022-23 activities. My testimony is available on our website here. On Tuesday, March 28, I testified again before that same committee, providing testimony on Mayor Bowser’s Fiscal Year 2024 proposed budget. My testimony is available on our website here.

Finally, your feedback is important so please join me for our DC DMV Live Chat held the first Thursday of each month. I'll be online for a full hour to respond in real-time to any of your DC DMV-related questions.

Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, April 6 at 12 p.m.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Enjoy and stay safe!