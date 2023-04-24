Philip Liberatore, Professional Tax Expert, Explains Why Being a “Digital First” Tax Collector is Cost Efficient

Philip Liberatore

The IRS' ambitious $80 billion initiative is aimed at changing the current tax collection system.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Philip Liberatore, professional tax expert, says the Internal Revenue Service will become more efficient and cost-effective by becoming a "digital first" tax collector. According to The New York Times, The IRS recently launched an $80 billion plan to become a digital first tax collection agency focusing on customer service and catching affluent tax evaders. The action prepares the organization for an ambitious, ten-year reorganization of one of the federal government's most closely watched departments. The initiative plans to increase the White House's goal of making the IRS "fairer" for taxpayers.

"It will help ensure that taxpayer's correspondence will not be misplaced and processed timely," informs Liberatore. "Their efforts to focus on customer service is an excellent plan to help taxpayers get relief and address concerns."

The IRS is owed over $7 trillion in unpaid taxes, according to The New York Times. The plan is an essential element of President Biden's economic agenda, which aims to decrease the $7 trillion debt owed to the federal government. According to the study, more than half of the new funds will ensure that wealthy individuals and major companies cannot evade paying their taxes. The article states that the money will be used to "combat climate change, curb prescription drug prices and pay for other initiatives prized by Democrats." Despite the straightforward concept, Liberatore claims it will take a while to modernize the IRS system completely.

"A plan to reduce the $7 trillion uncollected tax revenue will need time and strategic planning to ensure that all taxpayers are not overpaying or underpaying their share of taxes," informs Liberatore.

Liberatore has worked closely with the IRS for over 30 years and has extensive experience in tax management. Throughout his impressive career, Liberatore has helped thousands of clients with many tax issues. His services range from bookkeeping and sales tax help to accounting and IRS representation. Liberatore says he has established credibility with the IRS and can handle complex tax issues. For Liberatore, client concern is his greatest priority. The tax specialist is prepared to provide the highest level of service with customized tactics while maintaining a practical perspective on clients' tax and accounting requirements.

"Our goal is to reassure our clients with the greatest sense of security and personalized care, in compliance with the highest professional standards," adds Liberatore.

