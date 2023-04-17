The Click Studio Announces Opening of San Francisco’s First Self-Portrait Photography Studio

The Click Studio Logo

The minority- and woman- owned small business establishes its headquarters following rapid growth in the city

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Click Studio, San Francisco’s first self-portrait studio, today announced the opening of its headquarters as part of its expansion strategy to meet rising local demand. Located at 1334 Haight St, the San Francisco studio will serve customers with its curated, comfortable and cost-effective photo shoot experience, now at a permanent location.

Born out of a desire to bring confidence and comfortability into the photo shoot experience, The Click Studio’s three founders combined their technical, operational and photographic expertise to build a customizable experience at an affordable rate. Starting out at pop-ups, the self-shoot concept resonated quickly with a wide range of audiences - from couples looking for high quality photos, professionals looking to upgrade their headshots and product images, fashion influencers capturing their latest ensemble all the way to pet owners looking for a keepsake of their fur baby.

“Personally, I’ve always felt shy in the standard photo shoot setting where a photographer is behind the lens. I came across tense and guarded in the photographs,” said Olya Surits, co-founder and CMO at The Click Studio. “Being able to be in full control of how my photos turn out with a remote clicker in my hand and a live feedback monitor has been game-changing. In this setting, we’ve seen customers walk in a little tentative, and walk out transformed and confident once they experience just how much control and how much fun they can have in taking their own photos.”

“This grand opening marks the first in many milestones for our small business,” said Colleen Javier, co-founder and COO at The Click Studio. “The launch will bring a new wave of inspiration from the local community, and we’re always evolving our product based on our audiences. We look forward to bringing the self-shoot concept to other cities in the future as we expand our base and grow our offerings.”

To celebrate the launch, The Click Studio’s customers will receive 15 percent off of a self-shoot session until April 30 with code THECLICKISBACK. To learn more about the studio experience, pricing and to book an appointment, check out the website. To follow The Click Studio, please connect on Instagram.

About The Click Studio

The Click Studio is the first self-portrait studio in San Francisco reimagining what it means to own your image, your own way. We provide a comfortable, customizable and cost-effective option to capture life’s moments in high resolution using professional grade equipment for magazine cover quality. Here at The Click Studio, we believe self portraits boost self confidence. Select your backdrop, grab your friends (or pet!), set the tone - then click and pick. Learn more at https://www.theclickstudio.com/.

