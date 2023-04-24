Heat Pump Installations in Palmyra, Maine and Hartland, Maine Available From D&J Mechanical, LLC

Dover-Foxcroft Heat Pump Installation Company Logo Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor: D&J Mechanical, LLC D&J Mechanical, LLC Company Trailer for Heat Pump Services D&J Mechanical, LLC Company Truck for Heat Pump Services

D&J Mechanical, LLC announces trusted, high-quality heat pump installation services for homeowners and businesses in Palmyra and Hartland, Maine.

We're excited to provide our heat pump installation services in Palmyra and Hartland. D&J Mechanical, LLC is proud to be an Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor.” — Dan Hartford

PALMYRA, MAINE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Local HVAC company D&J Mechanical, LLC announces offering its proven heat pump installation service to the communities in Palmyra and Hartland, Maine. The company supports both homeowners and businesses with high-quality heat pump installation services. The heat pump company now serves nine towns in Penobscot County, thirteen towns in Piscataquis County, and six towns in Somerset County.

Living and working in Central Maine can get freezing during winter and hot during the summer. Energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions help ensure comfortable indoor environments and a great quality of life. In recent years, heat pumps have grown in popularity to become the preferred heating and cooling solution. With increased efficiency, greater climate control, and lower energy bills, more and more people are making the smart choice. D&J Mechanical, LLC specializes in the supply and installation of advanced Mitsubishi mini-split heat pump systems.

"We're excited to provide our heat pump installation services in Palmyra and Hartland," said Dan Hartford, owner of D&J Mechanical, LLC. "We have been working in Central Maine for many years, and we know what works for local conditions. We deal with Mitsubishi mini-split systems, as they provide outstanding performance and unbeatable manufacturing quality. Along with great products and services, D&J Mechanical, LLC is proud to be an Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor, which allows us to help our customers maximize their rebates and lower their energy bills over time."

Palmyra, Maine and Hartland, Maine are neighboring towns in Somerset County, with a population of around 2,000 each. This area was settled by Europeans in 1800 and incorporated in 1807 and 1820, respectively. These peaceful communities are close to some of the biggest lakes in Central Maine, including Indian Pond and Great Moose Lake. Residents and visitors to Palmyra and Hartland love spending time in and around the water. Boating and fishing are two of the areas' biggest attractions.

Along with installations, the company also provides trusted heat pump repairs and maintenance services. D&J Mechanical, LLC is an established HVAC company run by heat pump specialist Dan Hartford. Known for its great products, reliable services, and friendly customer support, D&J Mechanical, LLC supports local Maine communities in and around Dover-Foxcroft, Milo, Greenville, Hermon, Newport and Skowhegan. Dan has been in the HVAC industry for over 10 years, and he has vast experience with residential and commercial installations. D&J Mechanical, LLC is excited to expand its heat pump installation service to Palmyra and Hartland, Maine.

Contact Info:

Name: Dan Hartford

Organization: D&J Mechanical, LLC

Address: 2149 Dexter Rd, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426

Phone: (207) 717-7737

For more information and to view current service areas, visit the D&J Mechanical, LLC website at https://www.dandjmechanical.com

About D&J Mechanical

D&J Mechanical, LLC is a heat pump installation company located in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. The company specializes in high-quality heat pump installations for residential homes and business offices and helps homeowners and property managers install and maintain heat pump systems. D&J Mechanical, LLC was established by a heat pump installer with over a decade of experience working as an HVAC contractor in Central Maine.

Heat Pump Company Serving Palmyra, Hartland, St. Albans, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Detroit, and Newport, Maine with Heat Pump Installation Services