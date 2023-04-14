AXISS Distribution Inc. Acquired by Internet Entrepreneur Cliff Duffey, Adds VP of Sales, and Announces Growth Plans

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cliff Duffey, a serial entrepreneur and former Founder and CEO of Internet security firm Cybera, has acquired the majority ownership of AXISS Distribution Inc., also known as AXISS Audio USA. For the past 30 years, Arturo Manzano has been the majority owner and served as President of AXISS Distribution Inc. As part of this acquisition plan, Manzano will continue on as a part-time advisor for at least the next two years to help ensure a smooth transition.
Said Manzano, “I have known Cliff now for 5 years, and we have been talking about some form of partnership for the past two. As I considered the next phase of my life, I knew that I had to find someone who would continue what made AXISS work well. Once Cliff and I agreed to a gameplan for the future of AXISS, I knew that I had found the right leader to continue what I had built while also bringing in new resources to further help our dealers and brands.”
Said Duffey, “It is an honor to be able to join AXISS to lead it into its next phase. My words cannot express how much I respect Arturo for what he has built. I am glad to have had him as a mentor to me over the past year, and that he will continue on as an Advisor and AXISS Ambassador for our future.”
In addition to this acquisition, Duffey is providing a growth equity investment and inventory line of credit to fund expansions of marketing and inventory. AXISS plans to keep its Gardena, CA warehouse and office along with Margaret Carson, who will continue to manage AXISS’ administrative and operations functions. In addition, AXISS is in process of opening a new showroom and office in Nashville, TN to showcase its products for dealers and key customers.
AXISS also announces that TJ Goldsby (a 25-year industry veteran) has joined as Vice President of Sales and Dealer Relations.
Said Goldsby, “I have known Cliff for most of my career, and am thrilled to be able to join him at AXISS. With a bigger team and more resources at AXISS, I see so much potential to bring more value to our dealer community and end user customers. I have already had the pleasure of meeting and talking with many of our key dealers and brand partners, which has only added further to my excitement.”
About AXISS
Truly exceptional audio isn’t about sound… it’s an experience. It has the ability to transport you through time to re-live the original music event. AXISS Audio is committed to bringing unparalleled audio performance to the U.S. market as a distributor for some of the top brands in high end audio, including Accuphase, Soulution, AIR-TIGHT, Gauder Akustik, Franco Serblin, ZenSati, Transrotor, Reed, Beaudioful, Shelter, Nihon Onkyo Engineering and more. With its 30 year history of success, network of over 40 authorized dealers, and warehouses in California and Tennessee, AXISS has proven to be a market leader in the distribution of high end audio.
Call to Action
For members of the Press and Media who are attending the AXPONA tradeshow, please join AXISS Audio at 9:00 AM CT on Friday, April 14, 2023 in the 16th floor Aster Suite of the Renaissance Schaumburg hotel. This meeting will be a Press briefing for AXISS and its brand partners will speak to this news, other AXISS product and brand news releases, and answer questions.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.