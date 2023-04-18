Dorit Kemsley and Homeless Not Toothless Announce 2023 Fundraiser Gala on April 22nD

Get tickets now for Hollywood's exclusive silent auction event, featuring Dorit Kemsley, Sharon Stone, William H. Macy, and surprise musical acts.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeless Not Toothless, a Los Angeles based nonprofit dedicated to providing free and quality dental care to Veterans, the homeless, foster youth, survivors of domestic abuse, homeless LGBTQ+ youth, and other disadvantaged populations, returns with its highly-anticipated Hollywood fundraising gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton. This year’s coveted event and silent auction will be hosted by Dorit Kemsley, Sharon Stone and William H. Macy, with a special keynote speaker and surprise guest performance, to be announced.

In 2021, Dorit Kemsley became a Board Member of Homeless Not Toothless alongside Hollywood heavy-hitters Sharon Stone and charity Ambassador, William H. Macy. Since then, Kemsley has been a dedicated advocate for the organization and communities that are in need and works tirelessly to raise awareness and support for their important cause.

“I was immediately taken by what Homeless Not Toothless does for the community and the support they provide to the underserved,” said Dorit Kemsley. "We deeply appreciate everyone who attends this year’s Hollywood Gala and supports our cause, as your generosity helps us achieve our fundraising goals and make a meaningful impact in the lives of so many people in need.”

Guests of this year’s Hollywood Gala will have a chance to bid on luxurious experiences and collectibles as part of the silent auction with 100% of proceeds of the sold items benefiting the hundreds of thousands of underserved patients and foster youth in need of free dental healthcare. Tickets are now available in different tiers that include an exclusive VIP Meet-and-Greet with the hosts. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.hntgala.com.

“We have an ever-growing waitlist of individuals in need of our dental services,” said Dr. Jay S. Grossman, Founder and CEO of Homeless Not Toothless. “My hope is that we continue to spread awareness and give the underprivileged a new beginning.”

Since its inception in 1991, Homeless Not Toothless has provided more than $8.5 million in services to over 113,000 patients. A particular focus is on veterans with disabilities including PTSD. Patients receive dental screenings, cleanings, x-rays, fillings, oral health education, and surgeries such as extractions, as well as dentures, free of charge.

A﻿bout Homeless Not Toothless

Homeless Not Toothless (HNT) is a 501C(3) nonprofit founded in 1991 dedicated to providing free and quality dental care to Veterans, the homeless, foster youth, and low-income persons in Los Angeles. Since its inception, HNT has provided more than $8.5 million in services to over 113,000 patients with dozens of dental offices in the greater Los Angeles area contributing. For more information, visit https://homelessnottoothless.org/.