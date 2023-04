Son Heung-min's Stellar Saga: An E-Magazine Tribute to 100 Exceptional Goals

Son Heung-min's incredible 100-goal story in our e-magazine

YONGIN , GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, April 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Son Heung-min's 100th Goal Commemorative Special Edition E-Magazine Co-Produced by New Journalist Today and Gugguro Media, Now Available for Under $1We are thrilled to announce the release of "Son Heung-min's 100th Goal Commemorative Special Edition e-Magazine," a captivating e-magazine co-produced by South Korea's esteemed media outlet New Journalist Today and one of the best future education publishers, Gugguro Media. This e-magazine, priced at under $1 by the end of April, is a must-read and must-have for football fans, as it offers an in-depth look at Son's remarkable achievements and awe-inspiring journey.Centered around his historic 34th record of scoring 41 goals in Germany and 100 goals in the English Premier League (EPL), the e-magazine highlights Son's growth and challenges throughout his career. Among 4,304 EPL players, Son Heung-min's achievement places him in the remarkable 34th position, leaving a lasting legacy in football history.The e-magazine also emphasizes Son's astonishing accomplishments by comparing them to the legendary Korean footballer, Cha Bum-kun, providing fans with an opportunity to reminisce about proud moments in Korean football.Although written in Korean, this e-magazine will serve as a wonderful keepsake for all those who love the player and the sport. You can now find "Son Heung-min's 100th Goal Commemorative Special Edition e-Magazine" on Google Play by searching for the title or click on the link below. Purchase the e-magazine by the end of this month for under $1 and experience the history of Son Heung-min together. This e-book is sure to be a valuable resource for future generations of football enthusiasts.Google Play link: https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=PUm5EAAAQBAJ

