Son Heung-min's incredible 100-goal story in our e-magazine
Explore Son Heung-min's iconic 100-goal journey in our captivating e-magazine—available now for under $1! ⚽🏆🇰🇷
YONGIN , GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Son Heung-min's 100th Goal Commemorative Special Edition E-Magazine Co-Produced by New Journalist Today and Gugguro Media, Now Available for Under $1
We are thrilled to announce the release of "Son Heung-min's 100th Goal Commemorative Special Edition e-Magazine," a captivating e-magazine co-produced by South Korea's esteemed media outlet New Journalist Today and one of the best future education publishers, Gugguro Media. This e-magazine, priced at under $1 by the end of April, is a must-read and must-have for football fans, as it offers an in-depth look at Son's remarkable achievements and awe-inspiring journey.
Centered around his historic 34th record of scoring 41 goals in Germany and 100 goals in the English Premier League (EPL), the e-magazine highlights Son's growth and challenges throughout his career. Among 4,304 EPL players, Son Heung-min's achievement places him in the remarkable 34th position, leaving a lasting legacy in football history.
The e-magazine also emphasizes Son's astonishing accomplishments by comparing them to the legendary Korean footballer, Cha Bum-kun, providing fans with an opportunity to reminisce about proud moments in Korean football.
Although written in Korean, this e-magazine will serve as a wonderful keepsake for all those who love the player and the sport. You can now find "Son Heung-min's 100th Goal Commemorative Special Edition e-Magazine" on Google Play by searching for the title or click on the link below. Purchase the e-magazine by the end of this month for under $1 and experience the history of Son Heung-min together. This e-book is sure to be a valuable resource for future generations of football enthusiasts.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Bradley Park
New Journalist Today
njt1009@gmail.com