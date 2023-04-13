Orbitos Arrives With Mission To Simplify Crypto Transactions

Orbitos is pleased to introduce its platform, where Individuals and institutions will be able to perform secure transactions of their digital assets. Developed to provide a hassle-free experience, Orbitos is an all-in-one crypto custody solution that is easy to use and navigate. With reasonable and transparent fees and responsive customer support, the platform offers an excellent option for users.

Cybercrime is a growing concern in the digital age and security is a top priority in the crypto industry. For this reason, Orbitos has a robust security protocol aimed at protecting its clients' digital assets.

Security Measures

Orbitos takes the security of client assets very seriously. The platform uses a combination of cold storage, multi-factor authentication, and regular security audits to safeguard client assets. User funds are stored offline in hardware wallets, making them inaccessible to hackers. Multi-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security, while regular security audits ensure all security measures are up to date.

Transparent Fees

Orbitos offers transparent fees to its users. Users can move their digital assets around the platform without incurring any charges. Fees are calculated based on network usage to ensure transparency and users will know exactly what they're paying for.

Ease-of-Use

Orbitos offers a user-friendly platform that is easy to use and navigate. Users can access their digital assets, track their performance, and make transactions with ease. With streamlined processes, the platform offers a stress-free experience to investors.

Regulatory Compliance

Orbitos is a compliant platform that adheres to all regulatory requirements, with licensed and regulated by financial authorities in Lithuania. The platform complies with the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations, ensuring a secure experience for everyone involved.

“The world has learned the lesson of FTX, after the collapse our security and reliability became the number one priority on the service provision. By confirming our status as a secure and trustworthy service provider we are supervised by one of the thought regulators of the EU.” - CEO Vadimas Bondarenka

Accessibility

Orbitos offers easy access to a wide range of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and stable coins. Users can effortlessly manage their portfolios without any complicated software or additional technical expertise. The platform offers a seamless experience for first-time users and experienced traders alike.

Customer Support

Orbitos offers responsive and helpful customer support. The customer support team is available around the clock to answer any questions or concerns. With regular updates and clear communication channels, users can be assured of prompt and effective support.

Collaboration

Orbitos offers a collaboration service that enables clients to collaborate with professionals in the industry. Users can connect with financial advisors or wealth managers who can help them make informed investment decisions.

About Orbitos

Orbitos is an all-in-one crypto custody solution designed to make it easier for individuals and institutions to securely store their cryptocurrency assets. The platform was developed to provide financial institutions, hedge funds, and high-net-worth individuals with the tools to safely manage their digital asset portfolios.

Orbitos is the perfect match for businesses working with cryptocurrency. Its advanced platform offers a wide range of reliable and efficient solutions, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking to streamline their cryptocurrency operations.

Orbitos was founded by industry experts Audrius Ramanauskas and Tadas Kvederas, who together possess nearly 30 years of experience in IT and banking. Their extensive knowledge and expertise in these fields have been instrumental in the development of Orbitos.io's platform.

