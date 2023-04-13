Global Mass Transportation Security Market Opportunities Report 2023: Digitization is Leading to the Development of New Solutions to Improve Passenger Safety and Convenience

There were 1,615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,403 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mass Transportation Security Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides insight into the different types of physical and digital security systems being deployed by governments and operators for the safety and security of public transportation infrastructures.
Cities across the world are becoming bigger and more congested, resulting in an increasing demand for efficient public transport. Governments are making heavy investments to reduce congestion in cities and provide citizens with environment-friendly mass transportation options. This increased spending on mass transit infrastructure has created a favorable environment for the security industry.
The digitization of the rail and metro industry is leading to the development of new solutions to improve passenger safety and convenience. In an endeavor to make public transport citizen-friendly, governments are deploying security equipment like onboard surveillance systems, variable message sign boards, speed violation cameras, and integrated traffic management systems across different infrastructures.
The study covers security systems associated with railways, metros, and roads, including those installed at entry and exit points of public transportation hubs, inside the vehicle, and inside and outside stations. It also includes systems meant for the protection of physical perimeters of stations, parking depots, maintenance hubs, etc. and other associated infrastructure.
This study also analyzes the factors driving and restraining the growth of the market and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.
The study is global in scope and provides a detailed regional analysis of the following segments: North America, Latin America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Railways
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Metros
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Roadways/Highways
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
7. Next Steps
