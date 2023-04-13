Fruit Beer Market Demand, Price, Size, Industry Share, Top Companies, & Report 2023-2028

The global fruit beer market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during 2023-2028.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fruit Beer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global fruit beer market price. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Fruit beer represents a non-alcoholic beverage that is prepared by blending and fermenting various malt-scented fruits, such as raspberries, plums, strawberries, and cherries, with additional extracts, syrups, flavorings, and spices. It has a distinct aroma and contains essential minerals, folic acids, potassium, vitamins, antioxidants, and soluble dietary fibers, which are not harmful to the human body. When consumed in moderation, fruit beer eliminates the risk of heart disease, promotes healthy skin by slowing down the aging process, hydrates the body, and reduces depression, stress, and anxiety by providing a relaxing experience to consumers. In addition, this drink is widely consumed as a refreshing beverage and finds widespread applications in preparing several food products. As a result, fruit beer is extensively available across supermarkets, pubs, bars, restaurants, hypermarkets, specialty stores, etc.

Fruit Beer Market Trends:

The escalating demand for innovative non-alcoholic beverages or cocktails with low alcohol by volume (ABV) ratio is among the primary factors driving the fruit beer market. Besides this, the rising product utilization and the increasing awareness in individuals toward the detrimental effects caused by the extensive consumption of several alcoholic drinks are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the launch of exotic fruit beer in various variants with distinct flavors and attractive packaging solutions is also catalyzing the global market.

Apart from this, the strategic collaborations among the leading players to introduce premium products, the widespread availability across several distribution channels at cost-effective prices, and the aggressive celebrity endorsements are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the growing number of restaurants and bars across the globe, the elevating western influences, and the emerging trend of socializing, especially among the younger demographics, are anticipated to propel the fruit beer market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Saints Brewing Company

Bell's Brewery Inc. (Lion)

Brewery Ommegang

Founders Brewing Co. (Mahou San Miguel)

Golden Road Brewing (Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC)

Lindemans Brewery

Lost Coast Brewery

New Belgium Brewing Company

New Glarus Brewing Company

Pyramid Breweries Inc. (FIFCO USA)

Shipyard Brewing Company

Unibroue



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Fruit-Flavour:

Raspberry

Peaches

Strawberry

Blueberry

Others



Breakup by Sales Channel:

Pubs

Bars

Restaurants

Others (Cafes, Institutions)

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

