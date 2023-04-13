Loop 202 pavement work in Tempe area starts Sunday night (April 16)

PHOENIX – A pavement replacement project along Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in the Tempe area will require mostly overnight lane restrictions starting Sunday night, April 16.

Crews will be resurfacing Loop 202 between Priest Drive and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) on a Sunday-through-Thursday night schedule over the next two months, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Initial restrictions are scheduled as follows:

Eastbound Loop 202 narrowed to two lanes in areas between Priest Drive and Loop 101 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (April 16-20).

The resurfacing work is expected to be completed in June. Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. Restrictions will not be scheduled over the Memorial Day weekend.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down, stay alert and merge safely when approaching and traveling through the overnight work zones.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.