Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,434 in the last 365 days.

Loop 202 pavement work in Tempe area starts Sunday night (April 16)

Loop202RedMountainFreewayNearScottsdaleRdADOTccTVphotoApril2023.pngPHOENIX – A pavement replacement project along Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in the Tempe area will require mostly overnight lane restrictions starting Sunday night, April 16.

Crews will be resurfacing Loop 202 between Priest Drive and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) on a Sunday-through-Thursday night schedule over the next two months, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Initial restrictions are scheduled as follows:

  • Eastbound Loop 202 narrowed to two lanes in areas between Priest Drive and Loop 101 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (April 16-20). 

The resurfacing work is expected to be completed in June. Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. Restrictions will not be scheduled over the Memorial Day weekend. 

Drivers should allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down, stay alert and merge safely when approaching and traveling through the overnight work zones. 

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

You just read:

Loop 202 pavement work in Tempe area starts Sunday night (April 16)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more